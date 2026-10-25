1 dead, 2 injured after early morning structure fire

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after an early morning fire in Cincinnati on Saturday.
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Around 3:58 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to the 2600 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard, Cincinnati Fire Department Public Information Officer Lindsay Lomax told our news partners WPCO-9 TV.
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As firefighters were attacking the fire, they were notified that the building was occupied.
Three people were found inside, WCPO-9 TV reported.
Two victims were assessed on scene and were not hospitalized.
The third was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, WCPO-9 TV reported.
The victim who died has not yet been identfied.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
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