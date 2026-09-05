1 dead, 2 juveniles injured in crash involving horse-drawn carriage

HIGHLAND COUNTY — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a horse-drawn carriage on Thursday.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 50 near State Route 753 in Highland County, according to a spokesperson.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that a horse-drawn carriage, operated by 49-year-old Melinda Coblentz of Greenfield, was traveling southwest on U.S. Route 50 when it was struck from behind by a GMC Sonoma.

The driver of the GMC Sonoma, identified as 31-year-old Heath Snyder from Hillsboro, did not suffer any injuries.

Coblentz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two juvenile passengers in the carriage, ages 17 and 2, from Greenfield, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They were transported by an air ambulance to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

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