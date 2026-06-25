1 dead, 2 others hurt after area crash

WARREN COUNTY — One person is dead, and two others are hurt after a crash in Warren County on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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The crash happened on US-22 at the Middleboro Road intersection in Salem Township around 11:20 a.m.

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A preliminary investigation found that a Toyota Camry was heading north on Middleboro Road and a Dodge Ram 1500 was heading west on US-22 at the time of the crash.

The Camry failed to yield and was hit by the Dodge, the spokesperson said.

The Dodge went off the right side of the road, came back on, and stopped.

The Camry went off the left side of the road.

The 86-year-old driver of the Camry was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Jerrold Rajewski, 87, Blanchester, was the passenger in the Camry, according to the spokesperson. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The 46-year-old driver of the Dodge was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time, the spokesperson said.

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