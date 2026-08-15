1 dead, 3 injured after rollover crash; impairment a factor

BUTLER COUNTY — One person is dead, and three others were injured after a single-vehicle car crash in Butler County.

The crash happened on Aug. 8 around 2:18 a.m. in the 500 block of Mormon Road, according to a spokesperson from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

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Three people were freed from the vehicle by nearby residents before first responders arrived on the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews located a fourth person who was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on Mormon Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway.

The SUV struck a utility pole before rolling multiple times.

The driver and two occupants were transported to Kettering Health Hamilton to be treated for minor injuries.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.M.A.R.T) was called to the scene and is conducting the investigation.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the cause of the crash.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

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