1 dead, 5 injured after rollover crash in Clark Co., OSHP says

The crash happened on US 41 and Shrine Road in Clark County.

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, CLARK COUNTY — A man is dead, and five others are injured after a rollover crash in Clark County late Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded at 10:10 p.m. to a two-car crash on State Route 41 near the intersection of Shrine Road in German Township, Clark County, according to OSHP.

A state trooper told News Center 7 that a man died at the scene, but his identity has not been released, according to a previous report.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 others hospitalized after crash in Clark County

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling westbound on State Route 41 when the driver attempted to pass a 2012 Mazda CX-9 also traveling westbound.

OSHP said that the Kia driver made an improper lane change and hit the front of the Mazda.

Both cars went off the road and overturned, OSHP said.

A Kia passenger died at the scene. Medics transported both drivers and three additional passengers to an area hospital, according to OSHP.

State troopers say the victims’ identification is pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]