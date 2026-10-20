1 dead, 7 hurt after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — One person is dead, and several others were hurt in a crash in Shelby County on Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened along Troy Sidney Road and River Road around 7 p.m.

Deputies said the two cars invovled landed in the grass and one car flipped on its side.

TRENDING STORIES:

Four kids, ranging from car seat age to 10 years old, had minor injuries.

Three adults are being treated for head trauma, and one man died after the crash.

Deputies shut down surrounding roads about a mile away from the intersection.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group