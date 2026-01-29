1 dead after car takes off from traffic stop, drives wrong way until crashing in Montgomery County

MORAINE — At least one person is dead after a driver took off from a traffic stop in Moraine and caused a crash on Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An officer attempted to stop a blue Jeep SUV near State Route 741 and Kettering Blvd. around 11:40 a.m. when the driver took off, driving the wrong way down Kettering Blvd., according to Moraine Sergeant Andrew Parish.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officer did not chase after the suspect.

The Jeep continued going the wrong way until it collided with another vehicle near Dorothy Lane.

A 911 caller reported that the driver of the Jeep was seen running away from the scene immediately after the crash.

When officers and fire crews got to the crash scene, they found two injured victims. One was a passenger in the Jeep, and the other was the driver of the second vehicle involved.

The driver of the second vehicle had life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

The passenger of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to find the suspect and take him into custody. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges against the driver are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group