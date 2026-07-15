1 dead after crash involving dump truck

JAY COUNTY, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash involving a dump truck in Indiana on Tuesday morning.

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The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 1 and CR400 South in Jay County, Indiana.

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The preliminary investigation shows that a van was traveling east on CR400 South and failed to yield to the dump truck that was driving north on SR-1.

One person died as a result of the crash.

At this time, law enforcement is not identifying those involved until they have more information.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

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