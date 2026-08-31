1 dead after crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash in Miami County last week.

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The crash happened around 9:12 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of South State Route 48 and Calumet Road, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

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Deputies were initially dispatched on a report of a vehicle striking a telephone pole.

Dispatcher later recieved information that two vehicles were involved, with one vehicle reported to be in a ditch.

Upon arrival, deputies and medics found a Honda Accord and Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for further investigation, and investigators are continuing to document and evaluate evidence from the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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