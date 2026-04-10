1 dead after fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person is dead after a house fire in Darke County on Friday.

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The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Zumbrum Road, a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.

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Sheriff Mark Whittaker confirmed to News Center 7 that one person has died as a result of this fire.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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