1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Butler Co.

Police lights
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Butler Co. FILE PHOTO: (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

WEST CHESTER — A person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County on Wednesday night.

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Officers and medics responded just before 7 p.m. to a crash on Tylersville Road between Princeton Glendale Road and Wethersfield Drive, according to our news partner WCPO.

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West Chester Township said in a social media post on Wednesday night that the road was closed due to the crash. They initially asked drivers to use an alternative route.

The road has since reopened.

A township spokesperson told WCPO that four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Medics transported a person to the hospital, where they later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

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