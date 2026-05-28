1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Butler Co.

WEST CHESTER — A person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County on Wednesday night.
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Officers and medics responded just before 7 p.m. to a crash on Tylersville Road between Princeton Glendale Road and Wethersfield Drive, according to our news partner WCPO.
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West Chester Township said in a social media post on Wednesday night that the road was closed due to the crash. They initially asked drivers to use an alternative route.
The road has since reopened.
A township spokesperson told WCPO that four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Medics transported a person to the hospital, where they later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
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