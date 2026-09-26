1 dead after officer-involved shooting at Talbert House

CINCINNATI — A man has died after an officer-involved shooting at the Talbert House in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie said officers were dispatched to Talbert House on Central Parkway around 8 p.m. after reports of an active shooting, according to our news partners at WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

When crews arrived on the scene, they found an adult man firing a weapon inside the center.

Police then began to exchange gunfire with the suspect, who was struck by police gunfire.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

No other civilians or officers were injured in the shooting.

Hennie could not identify the suspect or say why he was firing shots inside the center.

The shooting prompted a large police presence at Talbert House.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group