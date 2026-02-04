1 dead after police chase ends in crash in northern Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash in northern Ohio on Tuesday, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19 TV.

East Cleveland Police officers tried to pull over a car near Alder Avenue and Hayden Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

A chase started, but the East Cleveland Police Department reported that its member stopped the pursuit, WOIO-19 reported.

The suspect’s car then crashed near East 133rd Street and 4th Avenue in East Cleveland. It is unclear what caused this crash.

WOIO-19 reported that the police department requested the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department to investigate.

The sheriff’s department wasn’t involved in the traffic stop, chase, or vehicle operation leading up to the crash.

The 48-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were hospitalized.

WOIO-19 reported that the passenger later died from his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

