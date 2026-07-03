1 dead after reported shooting in Dayton

A male is dead after a shooting in Dayton on Thursday, according to a Dayton police sergeant on scene.

1 dead after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A male is dead after a shooting in Dayton on Thursday, according to a Dayton police sergeant on scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident was reported in the 2000 block of Ravenwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that brought authorities to the scene.

The caller is heard telling dispatchers that someone was playing with a gun and shot themself.

The sergeant confirmed a male shot himself, but it’s unclear if it was accidental.

Our crews on scene see a house that is blocked by crime scene tape and several Dayton police officers.

Homicide detectives were also spotted on scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]