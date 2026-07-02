1 dead after shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — One person is dead after being found shot in Middletown on Thursday.

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Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 1300 block of Yankee Road around 2:10 a.m., according to the department.

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When they got to the scene, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

That person was taken to a local medical facility, where he later died.

The victim’s name and age have not been released at this time. Additionally, no information regarding potential suspects was immediately made known.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information as to what happened is asked to contact Detective Kristi Hughes at (513) 425-7733 or via email at kristi.hughes@cityofmiddletown.org, or the Police Dispatch Center at (513) 425-7701.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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