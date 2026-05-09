1 dead in Fountain Square shooting

Crime scene tape
Investigation (fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a shooting in Cincinnati on Friday night.

The shooting happened at Fountain Square around 8:35 p.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.

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Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

The man later died.

Hennie said that a suspect is in custody at this time.

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