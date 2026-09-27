1 ejected, flown to hospital after suspected OVI crash

DARKE COUNTY — One person was ejected from their vehicle and flown to the hospital after a suspected OVI crash in Darke County on Saturday.

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The crash happened at around 10:12 p.m. in the 11400 block of Marshall Road near State Route 47, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, crews located a vehicle off the roadway on its side.

The initial investigation revealed a black Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 22-year-old Tevin Felver of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Marshall Road when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed the centerline before traveling off the roadway to the left, striking a tree and overturning onto its side. Felver was ejected from the vehicle.

CareFlight responded and transported Felver to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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