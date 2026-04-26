1 flown to hospital, 5 others injured after driver fails to yield at stop sign, causes crash

1 flown to hospital, 5 others injured after driver fails to yield at stop sign, causes crash

UNION COUNTY — One person was flown to the hospital, and five others were injured after a driver failed to yield at a stop sign and caused a crash on Saturday.

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Around 1:19 p.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 37 at the intersection of White Stone Road in Union County.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, driven by 42-year-old Chandra Murugesan, of Marysville, was traveling southbound on White Stone Road.

A Dodge Journey, driven by Corey Shreve of Marion, was traveling eastbound on US Route 36.

Murugesan failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck while in the intersection.

After the impact, the Dodge Journey ran off the south side of the roadway, striking a utility pole.

The Honda Civic continued off the south side of the roadway before striking a ditch.

Murugesan’s spouse and three children were in the vehicle with him. All occupants involved were wearing a seatbelt, and one child was securely fastened in a booster seat.

Shreve was flown by Med Flight to the Ohio State University Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Murugesan and his family were taken to Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The utility pole had to be replaced by AES Ohio. No drugs or alcohol are suspected as a factor in the crash.

The crash currently remains under investigation.

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