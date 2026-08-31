1 flown to hospital, 5 others injured after multi-vehicle crash in Clark County

Several people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday night. Three vehicles were involved in the wreck.

1 flown to hospital, several injured after 3-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Multiple people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Clark County over the weekend.

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The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Marquart Road and State Route 235 (N. Dayton-Lakeview Road), according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Ram 1500, operated by 78-year-old Darrell Willis of Springfield, was traveling east on Marquart Road.

A Ford Fusion, operated by 50-year-old Michael Wallace of Urbana, was traveling west on Marquart Road, stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of SR-235.

A Honda HR-V, operated by 35-year-old Samantha Dunn of Saint Paris, was traveling north on SR-235.

The Dodge failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection and proceeded across State Route 235, making contact with the northbound Honda.

After contact, the Fusion stopped at the stop sign on the other side of the intersection was struck, and the Dodge overturned in the roadway.

Willis was flown by a medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, Sondra Willis of Springfield, was transported by medics to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries.

Wallace was taken by medics to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Dunn was taken by medics to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Her two passengers, 41-year-old Matthew Dunn of Saint Paris and a 1-year-old boy, were both transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Willis was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Failure to Yield - Stop Sign.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Marquart Road crash investigation Photo from: Kylie Bridgeman/Staff (Kylie Bridgeman/Staff)

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