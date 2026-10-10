1 flown to hospital, another injured after head-on crash involving semi in Logan County

1 flown to hospital, another injured after head-on crash involving semi in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — One person was flown to a local hospital, and another person was injured after a head-on crash involving a semi in Logan County.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 33 near Township 95 around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a Pontiac Vibe, operated by 28-year-old Alec Cooper of Lakeview, was traveling northwest on U.S. 33.

At the same time, a semi-truck, operated by 61-year-old Aaron Fisher of Wapakoneta, was traveling southwest on U.S. 33

The Pontiac traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner head-on.

After the impact, the Pontiac struck the guardrail and came to rest.

The semi-truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to rest in the ditch.

A medical helicopter flew Cooper to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fisher was taken by medics to Mary Rutan Hospital for possible injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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