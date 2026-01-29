1 found dead after fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was found dead after a fire in Dayton on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of South Delmar Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for a fire alarm going off in the home.

Crews arrived on scene and found fire.

One person was found dead in the home, District Chief David Thomas said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Thomas said there were hoarding conditions in the home, which made fighting the fire more difficult.

No one else was hurt.

Thomas could not confirm if the person died from the fire or had died from other causes.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group