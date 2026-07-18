1 found dead in retention pond

COLUMBUS — One person is dead after crews responded to a water rescue in east Columbus on Saturday.
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Rescue crews were called to the 300 block of Lake Crossing Ave around 11:45 a.m., our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
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Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Brian Barnhart said a passerby reported seeing a body in a retention pond.
After arriving at the scene, Barnhart said crews shifted to a recovery operation.
Columbus Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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