1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital, and another is in jail after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Monday morning.
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The stabbing was reported in the 4800 block of Midway Avenue before 1:30 a.m., according to Dayton Police Sgt. Roberta Bailey.
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Upon arrival, officers found both the suspect and the victim.
A 48-year-old man sustained a cut on his chest and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Bailey said.
A 36-year-old woman was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Her identity was not immediately available.
Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Family Justice Center are investigating this incident.
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