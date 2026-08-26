1 hospitalized, 3 others injured after fire in Champaign Co.

URBANA — A person was hospitalized, and three others were injured after a house fire in Champaign County on Monday.

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Firefighters responded around 10:16 p.m. on Aug. 24 to the 200 block of Logan Street for a reported structure fire, according to Urbana fire officials.

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When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the residence.

Firefighters declared the fire under control just before 10:30 p.m. They contained the fire to one room.

Medics transported a person to an area hospital. They evaluated three others at the scene, fire officials said.

The fire remains under investigation.

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