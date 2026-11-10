1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Monday evening.

Deputies responded to the intersection of U.S. 127 North and State Route 47 around 4:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

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During an initial investigation, a 2026 Jeep Compass who was driving on SR 47, stopped at the stop sign, before continuing into the intersection, striking a 2022 Ford F-250.

Following the collision, both vehicles went off the roadway and came to a stop in a nearby parking lot.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 61-year-old Harold Speight of Union County, Indiana, was transported to Wayne HealthCare with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kevin Philpot of New Weston, Ohio, the driver of the F-250, was treated and released at the scene.

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