1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash near Stebbins High School

RIVERSIDE — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Riverside on Friday morning.

Officers and medics responded to the intersection of Harshman Road and Valley Pike around 5:43 a.m., according to a Huber Heights Dispatcher.

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At this time, the roads are not closed.

Additional information was not readily available.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Riverside Police Department to learn the extent of the victim’s injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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