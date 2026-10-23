1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash near Stebbins High School

RIVERSIDE — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Riverside on Friday morning.
Officers and medics responded to the intersection of Harshman Road and Valley Pike around 5:43 a.m., according to a Huber Heights Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 911 callers describe ‘chaotic driver’ moments before shooting in Dayton
- Indiana flood victims have until Sunday to apply for FEMA assistance
- Here’s your chance to help kids! K99.1FM hosts annual Cares for Kids Radiothon
At this time, the roads are not closed.
Additional information was not readily available.
News Center 7 has reached out to the Riverside Police Department to learn the extent of the victim’s injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group