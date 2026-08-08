1 hospitalized after car crashes into sinkhole in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a sinkhole in Beavercreek on Saturday morning.

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Around 8:30 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to the 2900 block of Stauffer Drive on reports of a crash, according to a Beavercreek police and fire dispatcher.

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A car reportedly got stuck in a sinkhole.

One person was taken to a local hospital out of precaution, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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