1 hospitalized after crash in Beavercreek; Intersection closed while police investigate

1 hospitalized after crash in Beavercreek; Intersection closed while police investigate

BEAVERCREEK — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Beavercreek on Sunday.

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Around 11:30 a.m., police and medics were dispatched to the intersection of Grange Hall Road and Kemp Road on reports of a crash, according to a Beavercreek Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the dispatcher.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The intersection at Grange Hall Road and Kemp Road is closed while police investigate the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes while the investigation is ongoing.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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