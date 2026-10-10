1 hospitalized after crash on I-70 E in Preble Co

PREBLE COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a crash early Saturday morning.
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Post, responded to Interstate 70 eastbound near the Ohio-Indiana line just before 3 a.m., according to an OSHP dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that one vehicle was involved in the crash.
One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the dispatcher said.
As of now, both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 are open.
We will continue to follow this story.
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