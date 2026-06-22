1 hospitalized after crash on I-75 near US-35

DAYTON — 1 person was hospitalized after a crash on I-75 near US-35 late Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported around 8:50 p.m. on southbound I-75 near U.S. 35, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a crash report obtained by News Center 7, the 42-year-old female driver of Unit One, a black Nissan Altima, told police that she was traveling southbound on I-75 in the center lane.

When near the US-35 exit, Unit One was struck by Unit Two, a dodge charger that improperly changed lanes.

The driver of Unit Two, a 33-year-old woman, told police that she was traveling southbound in the center lane and was struck by Unit One, which was improperly changing lanes.

The driver of Unit One was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The driver of Unit 2 did not appear to be injured.

The crash report states that no one was cited due to conflicting statements. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]