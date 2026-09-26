1 hospitalized after crash involving moped

XENIA — One person is hospitalized after a crash on Friday night involving a moped in Greene County.

Crews were called to Main Street and Progress Drive in Xenia around 8:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

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When crews arrived on the scene, they located the vehicle, the moped, and the driver of the moped.

The moped driver had multiple injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Xenia Police are asking if anyone has information about this crash to reach the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206.

You can also email Sgt. Jeff Moore at jemoore@cityofxenia.org.

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