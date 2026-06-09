1 hospitalized after crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Riverside on Tuesday morning.

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Around 9:33 a.m., crews responded to the area of Old Troy Pike and Needmore Road on reports of a crash with entrapment, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that someone was trapped, but crews were able to extricate them.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

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