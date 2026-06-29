1 hospitalized after crash in Springfield

1 hospitalized after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Springfield early Monday morning.

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Springfield Police officers responded to the 1100 block of West Columbia Street around 5 a.m. on reports of a crash, according to a Springfield Police dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital.

Additional details were not available at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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