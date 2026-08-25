1 hospitalized after crash on SR-49 in Montgomery County

CLAY TOWNSHIP — One person was hospitalized after a crash on State Route 49 in Clay Township on Tuesday morning.

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Just after 9 a.m., police and medics were dispatched to State Route 49 near US 40 on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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One person was transported to a local hospital, according to the sergeant.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

State Route 49 was closed in both directions while crews investigated, but traffic appears to be moving now.

We will continue following this story.

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