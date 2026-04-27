1 hospitalized after domestic disturbance near Marion’s Pizza

FILE PHOTO: Police have released video of who they are calling a person of interest in the death of an Ohio dentist and his wife.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was injured after a domestic disturbance in Harrison Township on Monday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Tracy Drive around 1:42 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that one person was transported to an area hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone else was injured and the cause of the disturbance.

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