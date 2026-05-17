1 hospitalized after driver crashes into pole in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person was hospitalized after a driver crashed into a pole in Trotwood on Sunday morning.
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Crews were dispatched at 8 a.m. to the intersection of Shiloh Springs Road and Olive Road on reports of a crash with injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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According to the sergeant, the crash involved a single vehicle that struck a pole.
One person was taken to Miami Valley North Hospital.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the crash and will update this story.
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