1 hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash in Dayton on Tuesday.
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Around 10:46 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Anna Street and Hoover Avenue on reports of a person who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The sergeant confirmed that the vehicle involved did not stay on scene after the crash.
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According to a Dayton Police Sergeant, a 20-year-old woman on a scooter was hit by a vehicle.
She was unconscious when medics arrived on scene.
The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in life-threatening condition.
We will continue following this story.
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