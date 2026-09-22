1 hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash in Dayton on Tuesday.

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Around 10:46 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Anna Street and Hoover Avenue on reports of a person who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The sergeant confirmed that the vehicle involved did not stay on scene after the crash.

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According to a Dayton Police Sergeant, a 20-year-old woman on a scooter was hit by a vehicle.

She was unconscious when medics arrived on scene.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in life-threatening condition.

We will continue following this story.

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