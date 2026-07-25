1 hospitalized after reported stabbing near Dayton bar

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a reported stabbing near a Dayton bar early Saturday morning.

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Around 1:56 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2700 block near Pat’s Bar on what was initially reported as a disorderly call, but was later updated to a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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It is unclear at this time if anyone was actually stabbed, according to the sergeant.

One person was taken to a hospital, but details on their injuries were not immediately available.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 describes the moments after the initial altercation.

“I have an idiot who won’t get off my property,” the caller can be heard yelling over the phone.

A man can be heard yelling in the background, and the caller can be heard arguing with the man and at least one other person.

“I need an ambulance too. I’m on the phone with the cops; I need an ambulance,” the caller said.

The caller can be heard telling people to “hold his face together” and keep pressure on the injury throughout the call.

The caller told dispatchers that the man’s girlfriend was applying pressure to the wound.

“He’s aggressive. I’m not going near him. I’m covered in [expletive] blood. This is absolutely ridiculous,” the caller said.

The caller told the dispatcher that they didn’t know what happened, but that the man had a slice on his face.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information and will update this story.

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