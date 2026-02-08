1 hospitalized after reportedly being hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after they were reportedly hit by a vehicle in Dayton on Sunday.
Around 1:36 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Apple Street on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the Sergeant.
Details on their condition were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
