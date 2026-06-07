1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood early Sunday morning.

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Around 1:22 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Linda Vista Ave and Niagara Ave on reports of a person shot, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Medics took one person to the hospital, but details on their injuries were not immediately available.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 details the moments after the shooting.

“I got shot,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher.

The caller told the dispatcher that a white SUV drove by and shot at them.

“Please, can you come and get me? I’m scared,” the caller told the dispatcher.

Additional details were not available at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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