1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

A person was injured after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday. Officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the left arm.

DAYTON — A person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday.

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Around 1:14 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the left arm, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sergeant. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that the man was walking on the sidewalk when a gray SUV-type vehicle pulled up and started firing shots at the man, according to Sgt. Coleman.

“We had people out here walking; there’s kids out here walking. We should not have this type of activity taking place in broad daylight,” Sgt. Coleman said.

Anyone who may have seen the shooting or has security camera video that may assist in the investigation is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677.

We will continue following this story.

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