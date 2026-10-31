1 hospitalized after shooting in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Miamisburg on Saturday.
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Just before 11 a.m., Miamisburg police and medics responded to the 10 block of Mound Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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According to the sergeant, the victim reportedly shot themselves in the hand.
They were taken to a local hospital by medics, the sergeant confirmed.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
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