1 hospitalized after shooting in Miamisburg

Stock photo of ambulance lights. One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Miamisburg on Saturday.

MIAMISBURG — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Miamisburg on Saturday.

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Just before 11 a.m., Miamisburg police and medics responded to the 10 block of Mound Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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According to the sergeant, the victim reportedly shot themselves in the hand.

They were taken to a local hospital by medics, the sergeant confirmed.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

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