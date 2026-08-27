Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 11:20 p.m.:
A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery County Wednesday night.
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Police and medics were called to the first block of North Trenton Street around 9:46 p.m.
Crews found one person shot, and they were taken to the hospital, according to a Dayton police sergeant on scene.
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Police confirmed that the man died from his injuries.
The suspect is not in custody.
North Trenton and Third streets are blocked as crews collect evidence.
We will update we get new information.
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