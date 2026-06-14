1 hospitalized after shooting near Dayton convenience store

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a shooting near a Dayton convenience store.

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Just after 2 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of North Main Street on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

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Medics transported one person to an area hospital.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center is working to learn more and will update this story.

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