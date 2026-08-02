1 hurt after rollover crash involving semi on I-75; 2 left lanes blocked

SPRINGBORO — One person was hurt after a semi crash on I-75 near Austin Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

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The crash happened on I-75 northbound, south of Austin Boulevard around 10:30 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

A semi rolled over, causing the cab to detach from the trailer.

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Dispatchers confirmed one person was hurt.

The highway is down to one lane in the area as tow crews work to clear the semi.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

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