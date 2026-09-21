1 hurt after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hurt after a shooting in Dayton on Monday.

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Dayton police and medics were called to the 100 block of Huffman Avenue around 4:35 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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Police found one person with a gunshot wound, and medics were treating them.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that they heard a gunshot then saw two people running.

The caller told dispatchers that there are three men; one of them is on the ground.

“There’s a guy that is definitely shot,” the caller said.

We are working to learn how serious the injuries are and if anyone is in custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

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