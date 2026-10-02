1 in custody after aggravated robbery, shots fired in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is in custody after an aggravated robbery in Dayton on Thursday.

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Police and medics were called to West Grand Avenue and Rosedale Drive around 6:35 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

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When officers got on scene, no one had been shot, but there had been an aggravated robbery with multiple people hurt, according to Sgt. John Griffin with the Dayton Police Department.

Shots had been fired, Griffin confirmed.

Officers got a description of the suspect vehicle and found it.

Officers used a PIT maneuver and then went to box the vehicle in.

Griffin said that is when the suspect rammed at least two police cruisers in the area of Germantown Street and Clifton Drive.

Officers were able to get the suspect in custody with the use of force.

Police did not give the condition of the people hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

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