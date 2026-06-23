1 hurt after vehicle hits Dayton business

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt after a vehicle hit a business in Dayton on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported in the 3200 block of W. Third Street around 10:40 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man wanted on federal warrant taken into custody at Brookville manufacturer
- Nancy Guthrie: Ransom note claimed mother of ‘Today’ co-anchor had died, reports say
- 1 person killed in crash involving dump truck
A dispatch supervisor confirmed at least one person was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]