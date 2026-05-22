1 injured, 1 arrested after fight at kindergarten graduation ceremony in Ohio

TOLEDO — A woman is in custody after a fight over seating at a kindergarten graduation ceremony in Ohio on Thursday.

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Toledo Police responded around 8:45 a.m. to Queen Apostles School after several people were involved, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

Medics transported a 26-year-old woman to the hospital after she suffered a head injury during the fight.

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Police officials said that a woman, identified as 28-year-old Jessica Anderson, was arrested. Online jail records show that she is in the Lucas County Jail, where she faces a felonious assault charge.

The incident is trending on social media.

Anderson is accused of grabbing a person’s hair and striking her head against a chair. It caused the victim to need stitches, according to municipal court records obtained by WTOL.

Craig Mays was there to watch his daughter walk the stage. He ended up in the middle of the fight. Mays told WTOL that the victim, who was taken to the hospital, is his daughter’s mother.

“We had to go to the emergency room. She got staples in her head. She was bleeding. Her wrist is pretty messed up. Both her knees are pretty bad,” Mays said. “So yeah, it was a very bad day.”

He said that this will be hard for people to forget.

“I still, never in a million years, would have thought that would happen,” he told WTOL. “That’ll forever be a stain on everything.”

The school posted on social media a statement thanking Toledo Police for their response.

“We appreciate your rapid response to the situation that some people brought to our school,” they said.

No students were injured.

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