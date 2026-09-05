1 injured, 1 in custody after reported assault in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — A person is injured, and another person is in custody after a reported assault in Trotwood on Saturday.

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Officers responded just after 11 a.m. to initial reports of a stabbing at the 6600 block of Nathaniel Street, according to a previous report.

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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller said that a guy came over and claimed to have been stabbed.

“Our neighbor, that’s their address,” the caller said. “He just came over here. The guy, I guess, who lives there, had a bat in his hand, and said that the guy that lives there just stabbed him.

A Trotwood Police sergeant told our News Center 7 crew at the scene that this was an assault, not a stabbing.

Officers took a suspect into custody.

Another person had minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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